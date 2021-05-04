Evercore ISI Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Outperform

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,123. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

