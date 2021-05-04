EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

