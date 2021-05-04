Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Tops $57.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $45,449.08 and $57.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,981.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.48 or 0.06095562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.65 or 0.00590289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.91 or 0.01826392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00139409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00717601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.54 or 0.00623444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00460178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

