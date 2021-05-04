Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.92

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 161026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The firm has a market cap of C$709.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.22.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

