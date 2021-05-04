Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,678 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Facebook were worth $395,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

FB stock opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.