Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 39.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Fastenal by 17.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 247.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,474 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

