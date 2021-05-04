Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95.

