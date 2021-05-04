First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.46

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $244.46 and last traded at $244.46, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.15.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.