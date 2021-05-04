First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $112.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

