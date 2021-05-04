Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

