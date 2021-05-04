Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.03 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DexCom by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $380.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

