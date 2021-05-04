Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,933 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of CoreSite Realty worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

