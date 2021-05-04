Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Proofpoint worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

