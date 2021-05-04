Folder Protocol (FOL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $388,390.00

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $388,390.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

