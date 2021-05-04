Fuse Network (FUSE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.50 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00066146 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,013.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.35 or 0.03574102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.82 or 0.01157887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.00738576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.55 or 1.00123929 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.