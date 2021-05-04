Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

