Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $125.48 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.