Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,367.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.