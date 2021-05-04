GeoCoin Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $13,005.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00081306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.17 or 0.00598635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,689.04 or 1.00066292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00211629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001180 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.