GET Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.05 million and $1.71 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.36 or 0.00009931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.