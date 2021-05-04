GoByte Price Hits $0.0742 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $710,180.94 and approximately $4,249.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000086 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

