Gourmet Galaxy Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004120 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

