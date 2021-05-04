Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.37

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 487168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

