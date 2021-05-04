HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.51

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 92596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,234,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

