Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and $3.29 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00012956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.