Hifi Finance (MFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.63 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $169.59 million and $25.63 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

