Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

