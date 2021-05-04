Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $335.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.57. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.97 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

