Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 509.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Square by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,322 shares of company stock valued at $301,511,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.18 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

