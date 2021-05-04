Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

