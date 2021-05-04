Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after buying an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

