Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,015 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

