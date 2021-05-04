Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $63,675.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

