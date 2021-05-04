Idavoll Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.00 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 33% against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.