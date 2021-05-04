IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.88-8.18 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $23.00 on Tuesday, hitting $526.88. 598,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $271.01 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

