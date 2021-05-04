Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,134 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.04. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

