Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. 844,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,758. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

