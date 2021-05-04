Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.76). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

INSM stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

