Insula Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $4,580.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00071225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 950,132 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

