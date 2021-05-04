Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $18.81 million and $2.20 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

