Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,363 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31.

