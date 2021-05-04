Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arvinas (ARVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN):

4/27/2021 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Arvinas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

4/1/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

3/31/2021 – Arvinas is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Arvinas had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Arvinas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Shares of ARVN traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.01. 300,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,559. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,577,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

