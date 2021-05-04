Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 4th (AMGN, BOXL, CEQP, CLLS, DTE, ENPH, FSV, FTS, HLX, ON)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 4th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. Atlantic Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.