Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 4th (AMGN, BOXL, CEQP, CLLS, DTE, ENPH, FSV, FTS, HLX, ON)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 4th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atlantic Securities. Atlantic Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

