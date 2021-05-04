IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $524.32 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $524.32 million and approximately $76.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00080067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

