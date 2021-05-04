iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,914,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $198.51 and a 52 week high of $331.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.05.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

