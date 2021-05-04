iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKH opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.49 and a twelve month high of $420.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.39.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

