iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

