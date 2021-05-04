Italo Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $58,669.56 and approximately $3,163.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00066146 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,013.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,953.35 or 0.03574102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00269595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.82 or 0.01157887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.00738576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,720.55 or 1.00123929 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.