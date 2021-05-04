J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 669 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $142.36 and a 12 month high of $183.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

