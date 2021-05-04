J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

